Heavy rains batter Kamareddy

Kamareddy: The sky remained dull the whole day on Saturday, with some areas of the erstwhile Nizamabad district observed drizzle as the IMD department released another alert, warning of widespread rain that may cause urban flooding in several mandals of Jukkal constituency and Ellareddy, including Kamareddy district, in the next two days.

On Saturday, the maximum rainfall was recorded in Nagireddypet (187mm) followed by Nizamabad Menora (28.8mm) while most areas reported 'trace'. Sawar Gaon-Lingampally, Vittal Wadi and Babul Gaon villages in Jukkal mandal have come to a standstill. Floodwaters overflowing from the top of a level bridge at Gojegaon in Madnoor mandal.

Due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, there is a huge flood in Lendi river. Jukkal MLA Hanmant Shinde who raised 6 gates of Nizamsagar project and released 40,000 cusecs of water into lower Mazira. The authorities made an unsuccessful attempt to open the gates of the Kalyani project till Saturday afternoon. Finally the engineers opened three gates. 20 thousand cusecs of inflow is coming to Kalyani project. Similarly, 7500 are being left in the outflow. Srinivas, a young man who had gone for farm work on the banks of the Manjira river in the outskirts of Shetlur village of Bichkundada mandal, was strained by the release of water from the Manjira-Kaulas project.

Swimmers rescued farmer Srinivas with the help of a raft, revenue and police officers and public representatives.