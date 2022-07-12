Heavy rains create havoc across Palamuru

Mahbubnagar: Heavy rains created havoc and put the lives of the people to a standstill during the past two days in Palamuru region.

Due to incessant rains many old houses were damaged partially and about 9 houses collapsed on Tuesday.

However, fortunately there had been no loss of life due to the house collapse or drowning due to floods in the district.

The poor victims who lost their houses are requesting the concerned government authorities and ruling party leaders to come to their help and rescue and rehabilitate them by providing double bedrooms.