Heavy Rains Disrupt Normal Life in Telangana: Orange Alert Issued

Telangana is experiencing heavy rainfall since Friday midnight, causing significant disruptions across the state. Many areas are facing power outages, and residents are struggling with the continuous downpour that has persisted into the morning. As people prepared to head to their offices, traffic came to a halt in various locations due to the severe weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the state over the weekend, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts. Forecasts for Saturday indicate intense rain in regions including Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal, while heavy rainfall is also expected in Khammam on Sunday. The IMD has warned of additional heavy rains on September 2 and 3.

In Khammam district, the rain began to lash several mandals on Friday, with Bonakallu receiving the highest recorded rainfall of 6.92 cm, followed by Madhira with 3.44 cm. Meanwhile, Jagityala district experienced noteworthy rainfall, with Medipalli recording 8.6 cm and Jagityala 8.46 cm.

Today, heavy to very heavy rains are predicted for areas including Jayasankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanmakonda. The IMD has further indicated that Nizamabad, Sirisilla, Khammam, Janagama, Yadadri, Kamareddy, Medak, Mahabubabad, and Siddipet are likely to face heavy rains on Sunday as well.

The heavy rains have led to flooding in low-lying areas of Hyderabad, with neighborhoods such as Kukatpally, Lingampally, and Banjarahills experiencing significant waterlogging. Many roads have become impassable due to stagnating rainwater, exacerbating traffic conditions throughout the city.

Officials from the IMD report that the southwest monsoon is expected to continue until the end of September, with similar conditions likely extending into October. The impact of the rains has also prompted the announcement of school holidays in Andhra Pradesh due to the ongoing weather challenges.