Heavy Rains Force authorities Release of Water from Sangambanda Reservoir

Mahabubnagar (Narayanpet): Heavy rains lashing Karnataka and surrounding regions since last night have brought a massive surge of floodwaters into the Sangambanda Reservoir in Makthal mandal of Narayanpet district. As a precautionary measure, irrigation officials have lifted seven gates of the reservoir, releasing water into the downstream areas to regulate the rising inflows.

According to officials, the full storage capacity of the reservoir is 3.317 TMC, while the present water level has already reached 2.670 TMC. With inflows of 6,000 cusecs rushing into the reservoir, an equal outflow of 6,000 cusecs is being maintained through the opened gates.

Local residents gathered along the reservoir bund to witness the spectacular sight of water gushing out of the gates after the release. Officials have cautioned villagers living downstream to remain alert as water levels in nearby streams and channels may rise suddenly due to the discharge.

The continuous rains in both Karnataka and Telangana have not only filled up the Sangambanda reservoir but also provided much-needed relief to farmers in the region, ensuring ample water availability for the coming agricultural season. At the same time, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any risk of flooding in low-lying habitations.

The Sangambanda project, considered a lifeline for Makthal and surrounding areas, has once again turned into a hub of activity with the recent water inflows. With weather forecasts predicting more showers in the coming days, officials are expected to regulate the water levels through controlled releases.



