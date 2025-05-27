Heavy rains forecast till May 31

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon has entered Telangana on Tuesday two weeks in advance. The forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state will witness heavy to very heavy rains this week until May 31.

The southern part of the state is likely to receive incessant heavy rain due to the onset of the monsoon. The four districts of Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda are likely to experience heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

During the next two days, the monsoon will spread across the state with rains in many districts, the IMD officials said. According to them, the southwest monsoon normally arrives in Telangana in the first week of June and covers the entire state in the second week. This year, the monsoon came early. It was active by May 26 and some places in the state have already been receiving monsoon rains.

The IMD predicted that Hyderabad is likely to receive heavy rain in the next four days. The districts where the immediate impact of monsoon will be more are Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Vikarabad districts. The weather will remain generally cloudy till this weekend.

Sensing that the activated monsoon will disturb normal life in many areas, the state Disaster Management wing prepared an action plan with the coordination of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj, Police, Irrigation and Agriculture wings. A team of disaster management officials will be deployed in every division to rescue people in the flood prone localities.

The Irrigation department has been asked to provide details of the water bodies, mainly lakes and ponds which are not equipped with safety measures during heavy rains.

Breach of the water bodies will be a

major risk factor as that may lead to the inundation of the nearby locations, officials said, adding that the water levels in all reservoirs and canals would be monitored and people would be evacuated from these places in case of an emergency.