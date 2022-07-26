Heavy rains lash Rangareddy

Rangareddy: Heavy rains since Monday night had led to extensive water logging at several road stretches in Parigi, Vikarabad, Shadnagar, Kondurg, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar, Shamshabad, Pudur, Narsingi, Manchirevula and Shankarpally. Water logging and traffic jams were seen for kilometres long in key road stretches between Parigi to Vikarabad and Narsingi to Manchirevula. At many locations vehicles moved with over half of their tyres submerged in water. The heavy downpour not only inundated road stretches but residential as well as government schools in few areas.

Due to torrential rains, the water streams are over flowing in certain areas Parigi Stream, Kotpally Project stream at Darur, EC Stream at Pudur mandal and Pedda stream at Parigi. Traffic has been disrupted in several colonies in Parigi municipality and in the Vikarabad road area due to the overflowing of the stream, so the commuters are advised to be vigilant and take precautions against heavy rains. Due to the continuous rain in Vikarabad and Shankarpally, the flood water is reaching the Gandipet reservoir.

Officials have alerted the people of the lower areas of the closed basin due to heavy flood water entering the reservoir. Officials of the Jal Board raised a total of 8 gates to 4 feet and released the water into the river.

In Pudur mandal, The EC stream overflows due to heavy rains. After 1995, the EC stream became furious, traffic to Kadamur, Pudugurthy and villages was blocked.

The Farmers are worried that hundreds of acres of crops have been submerged. Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar have reached full level of water, this alerted the authorities. The people of the nearby area are warned to move to the safer areas. Parvathpur village primary school in Kondurg mandal is flooded with rain water. It is learned that in the past 24 hours, Hayatnagar has recorded a total of 98.5mm rain fall while Vikarabad has recorded 130.5 mm rainfall.

The local people and commuters said that even during heavy rains traffic police and municipal officials did not care about the condition and problems being faced by motorists. Motorists said that promises are made by authorities but evidently no effective action is taken. They appealed to the authorities to take steps towards a permanent solution as the same problem arises every time it rains.