Heavy rains lash Telangana, red warning issued

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana on Friday and Saturday early hours even as the India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for some districts for the next two days.

Several parts of the State continued to receive rains since Thursday night. Two women were killed in a wall collapse in Nalgonda town.

The IMD said that heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, and Siddipet districts. These districts have been issued red warning.

It has also forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts of Telangana.

Telangana authorities have been alerted as the heavy rainfall is likely to result in water-logging in many low-lying areas, disruption of rail/road transport, electricity and other social disturbances, drainage clogging, and crop damages.

K. Naga Ratna, head of IMD's Hyderabad office, said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban) districts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, many parts of Telangana continue to receive rains, affecting normal life. Low-lying areas in some districts were inundated.

Water logging was reported from a few towns. Coal production was affected in a few open cast mines of Singareni Collieries in Khammam district.

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Wararngal, Nizamabad and other districts received moderate to heavy rainfall since Thursday.

The incessant rains led to overflowing of rivulets, canals and lakes and submergence of roads affecting vehicular traffic at few places.

Irrigation projects in the state are receiving heavy inflows due to rains in the catchment areas. Gates of Komaram Bheem project in Asifabad district were opened to let the water flow downstream. Medigatta, Saraswati and Parvati barrages under Kaleshwaram project were also receiving inflows. Authorities opened the gates to release the water.

According to meteorologists, the state is receiving widespread rains under the impact of cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts.