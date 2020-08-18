Heavy rains predicted in Telangana today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain alert in Telangana today due to the low-pressure on the surface of Bay of Bengal. The officials said that the low-pressure has been formed over South Jharkhand and its neighbouring areas which leads to thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by rainfall.

With the incessant rains, districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Peddapally, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural flooded with the overflowing streams and rivers. Rains created havoc in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar with the people residing in the downstream areas of Godavari have been shifted to rehabilitation centres.

The Godavari river in Bhadrachalam is flowing at about 60 ft reaching the third warning level. The agency area has been submerged and road connectivity to the villages suspended.

Minister KT Rama Rao and Eatala Rajender on Tuesday will visit Warangal to take a stock of the flood situation after the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the ministers to visit and monitor the situation and take up necessary action. Warangal has been hit hard with the rains in the past five few days, which inundated several areas.