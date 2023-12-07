Heavy rains put life out gear in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: The three Telangana districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mulugu received heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours because of the Michaung cyclone.



According to the officials, heavy rainfall occurred in isolated places in Mulugu district. About 34 cm of rainfall was recorded in Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, followed by Palawancha at 25 cm and Chandrugonda at 23 cm (both in Bhadradri Kothagudem district).

The IMD said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana from the afternoon of December 6 to the early morning of December 7. The Michaung cyclone made a landfall at Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh on Monday evening, resulting in heavy rainfall in the State. The cyclone effect was witnessed in a few districts of Telangana and also in the capital city of Hyderabad; the temperatures once again went down during the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the city had bright sunlight, but later in the evening, the temperatures dipped. The officials said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) were very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of the State during the same period.