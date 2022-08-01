Heavy rains take toll on SCB roads

Secunderabad: Unlike the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has failed to take up development works before the monsoon arrived. Works mainly that include, road maintenance and covering of open drains were not taken up giving a challenge to the commuters to commute through the lanes.

Locals pointed out that almost all the internal roads and main roads are full of loose gravel which is posing a great risk to road users, particularly two-wheeler drivers. Roads in Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Vasavi Nagar, Robert Road and Bowenpally are giving a nightmare to the commuters.

"Due to the recent continuous downpour, internal roads in our colony are badly affected. This is not the first time that we are facing this issue. Whenever there is heavy rain, our lanes get damaged completely. All this is happening only due to lack of maintenance of roads by the SCB officials. Only filling the potholes with sand and stones as a temporary measure is not a solution," said Umesh Reddy, a resident of SCB.

"Damaged roads are giving hardship to locals for commuting in the area. Apart from the road condition, open nala has become a major concern, as there is a risk of people falling in the nala and has become a major spot for accidents. According to law, the concerned authorities must take up desilting works every three months, but no steps are being taken by the authorities to clean the nala. Due to the negligence of the authorities in cleaning the nala, mosquito menace is on the rise," said T Satish Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar Welfare Association.

"Roads damage due to rains is a perennial problem. Every year we face the same problem and this will continue until the SCB officials provide a permanent solution. This year the entire stretch of road is so pathetic that it is difficult for the commuters to commute through these roads. Another major concern is the open drain. It has also become a nuisance over here, as foul smell is emanating from the nala, forcing locals to live in an unhygienic environment," said a local of SCB.