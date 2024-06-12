Heavy Rains To Hit Telangana for Next Three Days as Southwest monsoon spread

The Southwest Monsoon has made its way into Telangana, bringing with it moderate to heavy rains across the state. The Meteorological Center of Hyderabad has predicted that the rainy spell will continue for the next three days, with a yellow alert issued for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has warned of thunder and lightning along with gusty winds during this period. There are chances of heavy rains in 16 districts on Wednesday, including Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Rangareddy. The combined districts of Adilabad, Khammam, and Mahabubnagar are expected to receive light rains with gusty winds.

On Thursday, moderate rains are expected in districts like Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal. On Tuesday, scattered rains were reported in several districts, with Bommalaramaram recording the highest rainfall of 6.9 cm.

Unfortunately, the heavy rains have also resulted in thunderstorms and tragic incidents. A farmer in Siddipet district and a woman in Medak district lost their lives after being struck by lightning. The farmer, Kadari Srisailam, was working in his field when he sought shelter under a tree and was hit by lightning. The woman, Ellamma, was walking in the rain when she met the same fate.

As the rainy spell continues in Telangana, residents are advised to stay safe and take necessary precautions.