Heavy rains to lash Hyderabad and Telangana today and tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in a statement that heavy rains are likely to occur in Telangana again. Especially during the days of Thursday and Friday there will be moderate rains in many places including Hyderabad. Due to the surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri, Siddipet and Nalgonda districts.

A yellow alert has been issued stating that there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning. On the other hand, the IMD has predicted rains in Andhra Pradesh and Coastal districts.

The northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are being flooded with rain. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukh said that due to rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh more than Rs.10 thousand crores worth property have been damaged.

He explained that it will take more than a year to recover. Many areas in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Rupnagar districts were affected by floods. The National Disaster Response Force, Army and BSF teams are continuing the rescue operation to save the people there.