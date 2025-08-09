Heavy rains trigger floods

Kodad ( Suryapet): A torrential downpour in Kodad town of Suryapet district late last night triggered severe flooding, leaving several colonies submerged and disrupting normal life.

Shirdi Sai Nagar and Ganesh Nagar colonies were worst affected, as rainwater gushed in and transformed the streets into a lake-like scene. The rising water levels were reminiscent of a breached tank, with nearby Kodad Pedda Cheruvu (big tank) overflowing due to the relentless rain.

Floodwaters also inundated the Gudibanda road, where water accumulated in large volumes, halting traffic and causing panic among residents. In a desperate attempt to manage the situation, municipal authorities broke open the road divider to allow the water to drain out and reduce the impact on surrounding areas.

The floodwaters from the Kodad Pedda Cheruvu found its way into both Shirdi Sai Nagar and Ganesh Nagar colonies, worsening the flood situation. With the water still surging, the Ananthagiri-Kodad main road also became impassable, cutting off transportation on this key route.

Authorities are on high alert, and relief efforts are underway to drain floodwater and assist affected residents. The situation continues to be monitored closely as more rain is forecast in the coming days.