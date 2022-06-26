Heavy to moderate rains lash districts

Warangal: As the Monsoon season gaining momentum, several areas in the 20 districts against the total of 33 recorded moderate to heavy rainfall from 8.30 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday.

In such a case, Gori Kothapalli village of Regonda mandal in the Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district recorded the highest rainfall of 11.18 cm, followed by Tandur of Mancherial district with 8.4 cm rainfall. Mallampally of Mulugu district, which is the neighbouring area of the Regonda mandal, recorded 8.35 cm rainfall.

Meanwhile, Mulugu, Kamareddy, Warangal, Medak, Jayashankar, and Peddapalli districts received moderate rainfall with cumulative average ranging from 1.6 cm (Peddapalli) to 2.46 cm (Mulugu). Almost all the places in Hyderabad city recorded very light to light rainfall, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society.