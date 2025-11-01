Live
Heavy Traffic Jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway
A significant traffic jam has been reported on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway near Chityala, caused by recent heavy rainfall leading to flood water levels rising under the Chityala railway bridge.
As a result, vehicles are navigating the route from Hyderabad towards Narkatpally at a slow pace. Reports indicate that motorists are experiencing delays, with traffic backed up for approximately five kilometres from Peddakaparthi to Chityala.
The situation has created considerable inconvenience for drivers, prompting calls for intervention from local authorities to address the issue and implement necessary measures for relief.
