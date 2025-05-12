Heritage Walk tour beckons Miss World contestants

Hyderabad: Miss World Pageant, Heritage Walk, Charminar, Laad Bazaar, Hyderabad Tourism, Cultural ExperienceThe stretch between Charminar and Lad Bazar is set to give a glamorous look on Tuesday as the contestants of 72nd Miss World Pageant will be participating in a Heritage Walk at the historical monument.

As part of the 72nd Miss World Pageant, a Heritage Walk is planned in the Old City on the evening of May 13. The contestant group from the Miss World from different continents including Asia-Oceania, Europe, Africa, America and Caribbean will be visiting the place. The contestants representing countries such as India, Nepal, USA, Canada, England, South Africa, Venezuela, Gibraltar, Martinique, and Curacao will participate in the walk, experiencing the culture, history, and diversity of Hyderabad firsthand. The walk would highlight iconic Charminar, built in 1591 and a strong contender for UNESCO World Heritage status, and Laad Bazaar, known for its 400-year-old tradition of selling bangles, pearls, perfumes, and Islamic handicrafts.

The 72nd Miss World was started on a grand note in a scintillating event held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The contestants from 120 countries participated in the parade in their traditional attire hogged the limelight during the inaugural event which was announced open by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the presence of Miss World CEO Julia Morley, reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková. The Miss World contestants will be travelling to different places during the next three weeks. They would be visiting Nagarjunsagar on Monday and also Buddhavanam. The government aims to promote tourism places in Telangana to the world through this event because the event will be broadcasted live in over 150 countries.