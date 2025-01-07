High Court Cancels Interim Stay on Former Minister KTR's Arrest in Formula E Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has lifted the interim stay on the arrest of former State Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Formula E race case. The interim stay had previously prevented KTR’s arrest, but with the recent ruling, the authorities can now proceed with the investigation without any further delays.

The Formula E race case involves allegations of financial mismanagement, with KTR and other officials under scrutiny for their role in the transfer of public funds to foreign companies. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating potential violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with the event, which was held in Hyderabad.

The stay had been granted earlier to prevent the immediate arrest of KTR, a prominent political figure in Telangana, but the High Court has now canceled the order after reviewing the details of the case. KTR has maintained that the charges are politically motivated and denies any wrongdoing.

This development has significant legal and political implications, as KTR was a key figure in organizing the event, which has drawn widespread attention due to the financial irregularities under investigation. With the stay lifted, KTR may be called in for questioning by the ED or other investigative agencies.