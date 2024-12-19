High Court Denies Interim Relief to Mohan Babu in Assault Case

The High Court has refused to grant interim orders in the anticipatory bail plea of actor Mohan Babu, who is embroiled in an assault case involving TV9 journalist Ranjith.

During the hearing on Mohan Babu’s anticipatory bail application, his counsel requested the court to issue directions preventing his arrest until Monday. However, the High Court declined the plea, stating that it would decide the matter only after the counter-petition is filed. The court has postponed the next hearing to Monday, leaving the actor without immediate relief in the case.