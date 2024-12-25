High Court relief for KCR, Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Ina major relief to former CM K Chandrashekar Rao and his Cabinet colleague T Harish Rao (Irrigation minister) besides six other accused in a private complaint registered against them in the Principal Sessions Judge Court, JayashankarBhupalapally district, on Tuesday the Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman “suspended” the order dated July 10, 2024 issued by the judge. It issued notice to the de facto complainant NagavelliRajalingamurthy, a social activist, directing him to file his response. Hearing in the case was adjourned to January 7, 2025

Justice Lakshman found fault with the decision of the PSJ Bhupalapally, in accepting revision of the order of the Principal Junior Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate of First Class at JayashankarBhupalapally, who at the first instance, dismissed the private complaint dated January 12, 2024 filed by the activist, seeking action against KCR, Harish Rao and others for resorting to rampant corruption during construction of the “Medigadda” barrage, (which is damaged) with an observation that the magistrate court has no jurisdiction to hear the private complaint is not maintainable.