High tension lines in hyderabad to be replaced with underground cables

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL) is mulling to replace high-tension wires with underground power cables in a phased manner to provide uninterrupted power supply in Hyderabad.



Initially, the TSSPDCL will upgrade with high-tension wires along LB Nagar to Miyapur with 33 kV UG cables that would provide steady power supply. At present, the TSSPDCL is chalking out a detailed plan to expedite the project. The corporation will submit the DPR for underground cables, air-bunch cables and other facilities and will submit it to the central government before October 31. It is learned that the underground cables will be laid in the areas like Hitech City, Gachibowli, Madhapur and Jubilee Hills where the power consumption is high due to more offices.

TSSPDCL chairman Raghuma Reddy said that 33 kV UG cables have been upgraded for a length of 1,188 km in the city so far. "Of this, UG cables for 700 km were laid at a cost of Rs 228 crore after the formation of Telangana. Also, complete replacement of high-tension wires with underground cables cannot be possible in short span as it involves thousands of crores of budget and several years," Reddy added.

In addition to 33 kV underground cabling, the TSSPDCL has also provided 11 kV UG cables for 866 km in the GHMC limits. Since 2014, 11 kV UG cables were upgraded for 281 km at a cost of Rs 66 crore, while works to lay UG cables is in progress for 23 km in the city.