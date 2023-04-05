High voltage drama ensues TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay arrest In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A high voltage drama ensued following a midnight arrest of Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday at Karimnagar. The State BJP has given a protest call at all district headquarters on Tuesday, resulting in the party workers and leaders burning the effigies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the state government demanding the immediate release of Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP knocked on the doors of the State High Court. Monday being a holiday, it moved a habeas corpus house motion petition, as the police failed to cite the reason or produce any warrant for his arrest.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda called former MLC N Ramachandra Rao and inquired about the arrest of Sanjay Kumar. The Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, after speaking to the Telangana State DGP asked the police not to act as banded labour for the Kalawakuntla family.

Party national leader BL Santhosh reacting to the arrest took to Twitter and said, "Rattled, riddled with corruption charges, facing electoral reverses

& its leadership is a sinking boat . They have touched a raw nerve by arresting State President & MP Bandi Sanjay.This will be the last nail on their political existence."

Another BJP leader Amit Malviya in his tweet said, "In a midnight operation, Telangana police has arrested BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on fabricated charges of being involved in secondary school paper leak. This won't end well for KCR."

Party national general secretary Tarun Chug lashed at the state government saying the BRS will have to pay a heavy price for the illegal arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.