High voter turnout in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

On the polling day, District Collector Priyanka Ala announced that a high voter turnout of 62.32 percent was recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She also revealed that Mehbubabad Parliament saw 60.68% turnout, Bhadrachalam 60.58%, and Khammam Parliament 61.86%.

Collector Ala mentioned that voters were enthusiastically coming to the polling centers to cast their votes. She assured that all necessary facilities were in place to ensure a smooth voting process for the residents of the district.

The high voter turnout is a positive sign of active participation in the electoral process and reflects the enthusiasm of the people to exercise their democratic right. The authorities are working hard to ensure a fair and transparent election process in the region.