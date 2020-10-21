Hijras complain about begging mafia in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Transgenders complained to Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath that a hijra, called Kaveri, native of Chouttuppal, has been harassing them and demanding them to pay Rs 3,000 per month for allowing them to beg in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

On Tuesday, the transgenders, led by Hijras Association State president Laila submitted a memorandum to the SP and urged him to take necessary action against Kaveri.

Later speaking to the media, Laila said that Kaveri brought 20 hijras from Jangareddy Gudem and Piduguralla of Andhra Pradesh and by forming a gang, dominating the hijras living in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Kaveri gang members were attacking the local hijras, who refused to pay Rs 3,000 per month as begging fees to their leader. Laila informed that as many as 350 hijras in the erstwhile Nalgonda district were begging for livelihood.

She informed that SP Ranganath assured them that the local police will take action against Kaveri and do justice to them.