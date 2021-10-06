Hike salaries of local bodies' reps: Kavitha

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday reiterated the demanding for enhancing the salaries of people's representatives in 142 urban local bodies.

Raising the issue as a special mention in the Legislative Council, she said "there were 1.44 crore people living in 142 urban local bodies. The government, in a bid to achieve progress on several fronts in these bodies, had provided Rs 2,622 crore.

The people's representatives have been working sincerely for the construction of 'Vaikuntha Dhammas', integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, sanitation, sewerage systems and dumping yards. The 10 per cent green fund stipulation was also being implemented by these bodies with urban nurseries, Prakrit vanams, Bruhat Prakriti vanams, multilevel avenue plantation".

"There are 3,618 corporators, municipal chairmen, mayors and councillors in these bodies". She asked the government to enhance their salaries as it had done in the case of Zilla Parishad chairpersons, ZPTCs and MPTCs.