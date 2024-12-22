Hillocks, stones & roads got Rythu Bandhu benefits: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy blasted the BRS for giving Rythu Bandhu to non farming lands and causing huge burden to the State exchequer.

Participating in the discussion on ‘Rythu Bharosa’, Revanth Reddy, while pointing out that the previous government spent Rs. 72,817 crore for Rythu Bandhu during its tenure, alleged that the scheme also benefitted uncultivated lands, layouts, and even for national highways.

“Out of Rs72,817 crore, almost Rs 22,000 crores was given to the undeserving. Shall we continue extending the Rythu Bharosa to hillocks, stones and roads ? Rythu Bandhu was also given to Rajiv Road in Gajwel constituency, roads on way to Srisailam at Amangal and stone crusher units and mining lands were also considered under Rythu Bandhu. Some of the followers of the previous rulers also got Rythu Bandhu through fake title deeds,” he alleged.

While pointing out that 70 to 80 per cent of the land within a 50 km radius of Hyderabad is not being farmed, he said that 3 crore acres around Hyderabad in the past received the benefit. Thousands of crores have been looted in the name of Rythu Bandhu.

“Should we give farmer assurance to the stone crushers, layouts, and the National Highways? The opposition should give a suggestion.

If the suggestions are reasonable, we are ready to listen,” he said.

While referring to BRS MLA K T Rama Rao’s claims that suicides under their regime have come down drastically, CM alleged that KTR’s were twisted facts. He said that within three years of bifurcation while suicides in AP have come down, but in Telangana the numbers had only gone up and the State stood next only Maharashtra. “160 farmers committed suicide in 2014, 516 in 2015, and 239 in 2016 in AP. Maharashtra has the highest number of farmers committing suicide in the country- 2568 in 2014, 3030 in 2015, and 2550 in 2016.

Telangana registered the second highest farmer suicides in BRS rule . 898 farmers committed suicide in 2014, 1358 in 2015, and 632 in 2016 In Telangana. It is shameful that huge number of farmers suicides reported in the rich and surplus state,” he explained.

While State Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said Rythu Bharosa will be launched after Sankranti.

He said that the suggestions presented by the members would be discussed in the cabinet before finalising the modalities of the scheme.