Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatreya recommends guerilla welfare training to border residents

Hyderabad: "Give us training in guerrilla warfare and defence training to take on the adversary," is the demand of common people living in areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh. They made this demand during their interaction with the Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, according to a report sent by the Governor to the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a letter to the Union Defence Minister, the Governor urged him to address the issues, which includes, installing and operationalise dependable and robust telecommunication network in border villages of the State. Also, to make adequate arrangements to track the movement of drones from the Chinese side, amid present conflict at Indo-China border.

Dattatraya said that air defence assets need to be positioned at appropriate locations to prevent violation of Indian air space.

It may be mentioned here that about 240-kilometer of Indo-China border falls in two districts of Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur (36 villages) and Lahaul and Spiti (12 villages).

Given the prevailing situation along Indo-China border a keen observation is being kept on the border movements, the Governor said.

Against this backdrop, Dattatreya observed an urgent need of an airstrip in the Spiti area in the Lahaul and Spiti District for a prompt deployment of forces to the forward areas in case of need. This airstrip will act as an advanced landing ground. Helipads in forwarding areas should also be developed.

Besides, the HP Governor has recommended for the presence of Central Intelligence Agencies, Indian Army and increase in the strength of ITBP to bolster people's morale and confidence as also to meet with any unforeseen incident of intrusion by China. Besides, basic Chinese and Tibetan language training should be given to ITBP and State intelligence agencies.