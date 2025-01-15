Hindu Dharma Padayatra Gains Support at Erravalli Crossroads.

Gadwal: Erravalli, Jogulamba Gadwal District, January 15: Shivcharan Singh, undertaking a monumental padayatra (foot march) from Kanyakumari to Kashi to promote and protect Hindu Dharma, received a warm welcome at Erravalli Crossroads today. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of BJP and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders, along with local supporters.

BJP Mandal President L. Jagadeesh Reddy, District Vice President K.K. Reddy, and VHP leader Narasimhulu joined hands to greet Shivcharan Singh as he arrived at the crossroads, reflecting the widespread support for his cause. In a show of respect, the leaders felicitated Singh with a traditional shawl, acknowledging his dedication and commitment to preserving and spreading Hindu traditions.

The program also saw the active involvement of prominent local leader Srinivasulu Raju, who commended Singh's efforts to connect the spiritual heritage of southern and northern India. The Kanyakumari to Kashi Padayatra, spanning thousands of kilometers, symbolizes unity and devotion, linking two of the most significant spiritual landmarks of Hindu culture.

Speaking on the occasion, L. Jagadeesh Reddy highlighted the importance of such initiatives in reviving and strengthening Hindu cultural values. He also emphasized the need for collective efforts to safeguard and promote the rich traditions of Hinduism.

The event attracted a gathering of supporters who expressed their admiration for Shivcharan Singh's determination and perseverance. Many pledged their support for the yatra, which aims to unite Hindus and inspire them to preserve their cultural and spiritual heritage.

The Hindu Dharma Padayatra has garnered attention not only for its religious significance but also for the political and social impact it creates, fostering a sense of pride and unity among the Hindu community.

As the journey continues, Shivcharan Singh’s mission is expected to inspire many others to contribute toward the preservation of Hindu culture and values, reinforcing the idea of a unified and resilient Hindu society.