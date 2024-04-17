Hindu outfits heave a sigh of relief

Hyderabad: A sigh of relief descended on the rank and file of Hindu organisations and BJP following the Election Commission’s clearance for live telecast of ‘Sitharma Kalyanam’ on Sri Rama Navami on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, to step up their ante against the reported decision of the Election Commission, several Hindu organisations and the BJP Legal Cell had moved a house motion before the State High Court.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior BJP leader said, "the decision to ban the live telecast is being kept under wraps from the public eye till the 11th hour by the State government, Endowments department and the EC."

Wednesday being a public holiday on Rama Navami, the court will not function. Following this, a house motion has been moved before the Chief Justice's court, he said.

The VHP leaders said it's decided to move to the HC against the arbitrary banning of the live telecast. However, time is a constraint that comes in the way, as the ritual begins in the morning.

The leaders found that the situation was the fallout of the State government reportedly approaching the EC on technical grounds seeking clarification.

"We feel it is more political than anything to do with the Modal Code Of Conduct. The powers that be should know that they will have to face the same fate as those who insulted Sri Rama in the last 10 years," said VHP leader Dr R Sashidar.