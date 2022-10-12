HMDA to take up allotment of Rajiv Swagruha flats in city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be taking up allotment of leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam Townships.

According to officials, the HMDA will be giving another chance to people who have already applied by paying Rs 1,000 and the allotment of flats will be done through a lottery to the ones who are ready to pay the token advance.

Interested applicants will have to pay a token advance of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for 3 BHK, 2BHK, and 1 BHK respectively, in the form of a demand draft, drawn in favour of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, payable at Hyderabad.

The DD has to be submitted at the Office of the MD, Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation in Himayat Nagar before October 26 and obtain the receipt. "Lottery will be conducted category-wise in a transparent manner for the applicants who have submitted the token advance," said a HMDA officer.

The details of the flats are available on the HMDA and TRSCL websites www.hmda.gov.in and www.swagruha.telangana.gov.in. For details related to Bandlaguda flats contact +91-7993455776 and for Pocharam flats contact +91-7993455791 or mail [email protected]