Holidays for Dasara and Bathukamma festival announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced holidays for schools for Dussehra and Bathukamma festivals. This time, holidays for Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals have been announced for a total of 13 days. To this extent, the Education Department has announced the details regarding Dussehra holidays in Telangana Government Schools Academic Calendar 2022-23.



However, last year the Dussehra holidays were given for 14 days, but this time they gave 13 days from October 13 to October 25. Schools will open the next day. The big Bathukamma (Durgashtami) is on October 22 of and Dasara is on 24.