Home delivery of groceries during lockdown: Collector Dr A Sharath

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath directed the mandal-level officials to ensure that essential goods are available through online in villages.

Speaking at a video conference with mandal-level officials at the Collector's office here on Saturday, he told them to take steps that delivery boys will deliver the goods after a consumer gives his list over phone.

The Collector warned the shop owners that stringent action will be taken if they increase the prices of essential commodities.

Stating that the officials of police, revenue and medical departments are doing their part to help the people during the lockdown, he told that everyone must follow personal safety and cleanliness.

District SP Swetha Reddy said people should be vigilant about the coronavirus. She said that identified migrant workers from other States came to our State and they will be sent back once the situation comes to normalcy.

Until then, the authorities must take adequate care of these people, she ordered.

The SP urged the people to observe self-imprisonment. Informing that the passports of foreign returnees were seized, she said the police department is continuing to monitor those in home quarantine.

Additional Collectors Yadireddy and Venkatesh, Special Collector Tejas Nandalal, DM&HO Chandrashekhar, National Health Mission Program Officer Vishala Rani, District Hospital Superintendent Ajay Kumar and others were present.