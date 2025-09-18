Honorable Minister Komatireddy Grand launched Venkat Reddy Maruti Suzuki Victoris at Pavan Motors

Hyderabad: Maruti launched its new Victoris car at Pavan Motors in Serilingampally, Hyderabad. The hybrid model offers up to 28.65 kmpl mileage, advanced safety features, and a five-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Maruti’s new Victoris car was launched in the market at the Pavan Motors showroom in Serilingampally. Grand unveiled by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Honorable Minister for Roads and Building & Cinematography of Telangana and R Suresh Babu, CBH South EastZone, Telangana and A.P. RM Prathiban in the presence of Pavan Motors Managing Director Komatireddy Chandra Pavan Reddy.

Komatireddy Chandra Pavan Reddy said, “Bookings have started at our Pavan Motors showroom, and you can book a new Maruti Victoris by paying just Rs 11,000.”

The new Victoris 1.5-litre hybrid is available in petrol and CNG options. The petrol car returns a mileage of 21.18 kmpl and the hybrid e-CVT model returns a mileage of 28.65 kmpl. It has earned a five-star Bharat NCAP rating in safety.

Available in seven single tone and three dual tone colours, the new Victoris has advanced features like Level 2 ADAS features along with Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program, 360 Degree HD Camera, ABS with EBD.

Pavan Motors CEO K. Ravi Reddy, showroom staff and customers participated in the event.