Hostel canteens on GHMC radar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Food Safety officers conducted inspections in the hostel canteens across the city on Wednesday. The officers inspected government and private residential schools, colleges, and hostels under GHMC limits.



According to the food safety wing, the inspections were conducted following instructions from GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata. The Commissioner ordered the officers to carry out the inspections for 15 days.

As part of this special drive, on the first day, as many as 12 residential schools and hostels were inspected, including four in the Charminar zone, three in Secunderabad, two in Serilingampally, and each one in L B Nagar, Kukatpally, and Khairtabad.

During the inspection, a team of food safety officers inspected the kitchen, cooking utensils, water tanks, storage area, prepared food items, raw materials, and sanitation management. They warned that show cause notices will be issued to residential educational institutions and hostels that do not follow the food safety rules. Earlier in the morning, Amrapali Kata held a teleconference with the additional and zonal Commissioners. During the meeting, she ordered to carry out inspections on the quality standards of food items in all schools, colleges, and hostels and to undertake a special drive on mosquito prevention and control programmes.

She directed carrying out the anti-larvae operation in all the schools, colleges, and hostels in the city as part of mosquito prevention measures. She also asked the officers to create awareness among students about precautions to be taken to prevent mosquitoes and sanitation management.

Additional Commissioners, zonal Commissioners and officers of respective departments were present at the teleconference.