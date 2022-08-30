How many more innocent students should die for KCR?

Hyderabad: One more student of corporate college succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Monday after attempting suicide.

According to BJYM leaders who reached out to the family, Ajit has completed his second-year intermediate course at SR Gayatri College located in Adibatla. The student was reportedly making rounds around the college for his certificates to take admission in engineering. However, as the college failed to release his certificates, the student was not able to attend the first phase of the engineering counselling.

The college reportedly informed us that they would not release the certificates unless the entire fee is cleared. Sensing that he would not be in a position to attend even the second phase of the counselling, the student resorted to the extreme step two days ago. He was rushed to a private hospital and he died while undergoing treatment. Expressing dismay over the incident Stat BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar called the father of the deceased and inquired about the incident.

The Karimnagar MP lashed at CM K Chandrashekar Rao and stated that the State government remained, mute spectators, when students are dying and asked how many more should die for the CM to respond, and how many more innocent students have to pay the price with their lives to an insatiable corporate fee exploitation, he questioned.