HRF demands probe into Nizamabad encounter killing

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) is demanding an urgent judicial inquiry into the alleged encounter killing of Sheikh Riaz in Nizamabad, Telangana. This move intensifies the scrutiny of what activists brand a “fake encounter” and reflects mounting concerns over police violence in the state. The incident has polarised public opinion, ignited debate over extrajudicial police actions, and drawn a sharp focus onto human rights interventions in Telangana.

Shaik Riaz, who had an extensive criminal record including 61 cases ranging from attempted murder to theft and chain-snatching, was implicated in the fatal stabbing of Constable Pramod on 17 October 2025 during an arrest operation. Riaz wounded the constable as he was being taken into custody, sparking a statewide search.

On 19 October 2025, Riaz allegedly tried to escape while inside a hospital, snatching a police firearm and attempting to open fire. The police claim they were forced to shoot Riaz in the resulting chaos.

However, the official narrative is now under investigation due to significant inconsistencies: authorities initially denied any encounter but confirmed the shooting the following morning.

The Human Rights Forum swiftly condemned the killing, branding it a “preplanned, extrajudicial act meant to intimidate dissent.” HRF called for the Telangana High Court and the State Human Rights Commission to take suo motu cognisance, ensure a judicial probe led by a sitting judge, and for all police officers involved to be charged with murder and suspended pending investigation.

The petition filed by HRF challenges the police narrative, seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation and emphasising the need for transparency. While the judgment on the petition is yet to be delivered, the case has already attracted significant attention from both civil society and the media.

Human rights advocates argue that the manner of Riaz’s death is emblematic of a dangerous drift toward impunity. HRF’s petition has become a rallying point for broader demands for accountability, proper investigation procedures, and an end to extrajudicial practices in Telangana. The Nizamabad case may yet become a watershed in the legal and civic campaign against police violence in the region.

As the momentum for a judicial inquiry builds, the spotlight remains firmly on law enforcement practices, the legitimacy of police encounters, and the urgency of upholding constitutional protections for both the accused and victims. The final judgment on HRF’s petition will test the resolve of Telangana’s judiciary and government to confront the rising tide of alleged police impunity, making the death of Shaik Riaz a pivotal event in the state’s human rights discourse.