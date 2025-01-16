Huge crowds throng Yatham Gattu Jatara

Nagar Kurnool: The Yatham Ramalingeshwara Swamy Jatara in Kodair mandal in the district is being celebrated with great enthusiasm, attracting a large number of devotees. The Yatham Gattu, which is known as Telangana’s Everest, is home to the Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple, where devotees began their journey on foot from the night of January 14. At an altitude of approximately 1,600 feet, devotees make a daring trek to the top to seek the blessings of Ramalingeshwara Swamy. This sacred pilgrimage takes place only for three days during the Sankranti festival each year, and it is believed that around 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees will visit the temple this year. Devotees perform pujas at the entrance of the hill and begin their trek to the temple on foot. Villagers from surrounding areas like Yatham, Kondravupalli, and others organize annadanam (food distribution) for the pilgrims.

The Yatham Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple has a rich history, and devotees believe that it fulfils their wishes. Only those who are physically healthy and able to withstand the challenging trek make the journey to the top. The Yatham Gattu has earned the name ‘Telangana Everest’ due to its steep terrain and challenging ascent, and many devotees prefer to make the pilgrimage at night.

This year, too, large numbers of devotees are visiting the temple, experiencing the sacred and adventurous journey with devotion.