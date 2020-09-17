Huge overhaul in Commercial Taxes dept; 18 new circles, 161 posts

Hyderabad: After the Revenue Department, the State government has now restructured the Commercial Taxes department giving push to reforms in administration.



Aiming to generate more revenues, the tax collection wing has been restructured by creating 18 new circles and also new posts. The move to rejig in the Commercial Taxes department is part of achieving zero evasion in tax collections from the traders in the entire State.

The government identified that the highest number of tax evaders have been found in Greater Hyderabad limits. To streamline the system, 15 new circles were alone created in the State capital.

The new circles in Hyderabad limits have been created in the highly business concentrated areas mainly Basheerbagh, Begumpet, Ramgopalpet, Raniganj, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Vengalrao Nagar, Khairatabad, Somajiguda and Panjagutta, officials said that three more circles were also constituted in three new districts of Mulugu, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who is holding full additional charge of the Commercial Taxes department, also decided to create 161 posts required to strengthen the entire wing at division and circle level. The Chief Secretary had already set the target before all the officials to collect the pending taxes and auditing every trader's business quarterly so that no one will evade the taxes to be paid to the government.