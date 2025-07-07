Live
Huge rush of devotees at Bhadradri shrine
Bhadrachalam: Onaccount of ‘Tholi Ekadasi’ a special day of Hindu’s, all the temples in the district witnessed huge rush of devotees on Sunday.
The historical Lord Rama temple also witnessed huge rush of devotees since morning to evening. Officials arranged special queue lines for hassle free darshan of Lord Rama Sita and Laxman.
