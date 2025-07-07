  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Huge rush of devotees at Bhadradri shrine

Huge rush of devotees at Bhadradri shrine
x
Highlights

Bhadrachalam: Onaccount of ‘Tholi Ekadasi’ a special day of Hindu’s, all the temples in the district witnessed huge rush of devotees on Sunday.The...

Bhadrachalam: Onaccount of ‘Tholi Ekadasi’ a special day of Hindu’s, all the temples in the district witnessed huge rush of devotees on Sunday.

The historical Lord Rama temple also witnessed huge rush of devotees since morning to evening. Officials arranged special queue lines for hassle free darshan of Lord Rama Sita and Laxman.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick