Human trafficking RACKET uncovered: 9 arrested for selling two women in MP

Asifabad: An incident in which innocent young women were lured and sold to Madhya Pradesh came to light after the victim’s relatives lodged complaint with the police in the district.

One girl was sold for Rs 1.30 lakh, while the other one was sold for Rs 1.10 lakh.

DSP Ramanujan, along with local CI Ravinder and SI Prashant, disclosed the details. According to police, a young woman from Vadigondi village in the mandal went missing a year ago and her father had been searching for his daughter.

The woman updated her Aadhaar card last month and it arrived at the victim’s house in the post. When the phone number on the card was dialed, it was found that it belonged to Madhya Pradesh, so the victim’s father filed a complaint at the police station.

Upon learning of this, another victim from the district headquarters approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on the victim’s complaint, several suspects were arrested and interrogated, and they confessed to the crime.

Nine accused involved in this have been identified, six of whom have been arrested, while three are absconding.

Five of the nine accused are women and four are men.

Among the arrested, the main accused Parikipandla Vijayalakshmi of Indiramma Colony in Mancherial city, Satyamsetty Sujatha of TR Nagar in the city, Panchpula of Rajampet, is Taduri Usha of Bendara in Wankidi mandal, Suspended constable Haridas, Durgam Sudhakar of Nilwai village in Vemanapalli mandal of Mancherial district, and Ramesh Goud of Jawra in Madhya Pradesh, Surekha and Jagadish.

DSP Ramanujan said that a special team has gone to Madhya Pradesh to arrest the absconding accused.

A two-wheeler, mobile phones and Rs 50,000 has been seized from the arrested persons. Among them, Haridas and Surekha have been repeatedly involved in such cases, he explained.

Since the two victims are STs, they have registered SC and ST cases, human trafficking cases, sexual crimes cases, and immoral crimes.

He said that such gangs are targeting single women, unmarried women, and those whose husbands have died. He appealed to people if they have seen such people should immediately report them.