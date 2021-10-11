Huzurabad: BJP relies on strategy deployed at Dubbaka

Huzurabad: With impetus on social engineering, the BJP appears to have a game plan much akin to that of its model implemented in the by-poll to Dubbaka Assembly constituency where it outwitted the ruling TRS. Without having much cadre strength in the constituency, it's apparent that the BJP leadership has a herculean task to create some kind of impact on the constituency. It may be recalled here that the BJP candidate didn't even manage to get past the NOTA votes in the 2018 Assembly polls. It clearly indicates that the saffron party has to rely on the cadre strength of its candidate Eatala Rajender, who triumphed no less four times from Huzurabad constituency.

With not much time left for the polling (October 30), BJP leadership which is in a sort of hurry to coordinate with the followers of Eatala, wants its senior leaders to oversee the campaign mandal-wise. Right from the beginning former MP AP Jithender Reddy has been overseeing the BJP's campaign in the constituency. Now, the party wants to use the services of its senior leaders polling booth-wise.

As of now, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao is in-charge of Huzurabad town; Huzurabad Rural - Revuri Prakash Reddy; Kamalapur – Kuna Srisailam Goud; Veenavanka – Anugu Ravinder Reddy; Jammikunta town – Ramesh Rathod; Jammikunta Rural - Marthineni Dharma Rao; Ellandakunta Chada Suresh Reddy. In addition to them, several State leaders are expected to join the campaign.

On the other hand, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay who has been busy with his Praja Sangrama yatra until recently will spearhead the campaign after Vijaya Dashami.

Sources say that the BJP leadership made it clear to its leaders to coordinate with the cadre of Eatala Rajender besides conducting meetings with the different sections of society, especially focusing on caste-wise get-togethers.

"The BJP will not have to do anything special but to complement the efforts of Eatala Rajender, who commands a huge following. More importantly, people's sympathy is with Eatala especially since he was forced to quit the TRS," a senior TRS-turned-BJP leader told The Hans India.