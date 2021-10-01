Huzurabad by-election notification released

The election notification for Huzurabad by-election notification has been released. Candidates can filed the nominations from today.

According to the notification, the nomination papers will be received until October 8. On October 11, the election officials will scrutinize the nominations. The last date of the nominations withdrawal is October 8.

The by-election for Huzurabad has been necessitated with the resignation of the sitting MLA and minister Eatala Rajender. The election will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.