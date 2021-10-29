Huzurabad by-election: Wine shops to remain closed for 3 days

In the view of Huzurabad by-election, the district collector passed the orders to shut all the wine shops and restaurants selling liquor in the constituency for three days.

Following the orders, the wine shops in Huzurabad were shut down at 7 pm on Thursday.

The wine shops will be reopened after the election i.e. at 7 pm on Saturday.

The collector also said that 144 section will be in place in Huzurabad until the end of polling time. "No campaign or meetings will be held," the collector said. He further added that by-election will be held according to the COVID-19 norms prescribed the Central Election Commission (CEC).