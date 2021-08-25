Huzurabad by-poll: Congress in two minds

Huzurabad: Customarily the political scene has once again shifted to Delhi with the TPCC in dilemma over finalising its candidate for the ensuing by-poll to the Huzurabad Assembly. Although former minister Konda Surekha is the frontrunner, the TPCC appears to be in two minds with some of its think tank suggesting that it could actually help the ruling TRS which wants division of votes belonging to the backward classes between BJP's Eatala Rajender and Congress.

It's been a huge struggle for the Congress since Padi Kaushik Reddy crossed over to TRS. With Swargam Ravi who is considered as the next best also joining the TRS, it's almost doors shut for the Congress which wants to make its presence felt in the by-election. Against this backdrop, the candidature of Konda Surekha came to the fore. Left with not many options, the Congress leadership favoured her candidature. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was to announce her name in the Raviryala public meeting but held back the decision after some of the senior leaders reportedly analysed that it could boomerang.

"By fielding a BC candidate, we will indirectly help the TRS which dearly wants the division of BC votes. If the BC votes are shared between TRS, BJP and Congress, it's going to nullify the chances of Eatala Rajender who commands a considerable sway over BC voters. In this scenario, the TRS will have its nose ahead by reaping the advantage of the Rythu Bandhu scheme which in the end could tilt the balance in its favour," a senior Congress leader told The Hans India, on condition of anonymity.

It's difficult to believe that Congress could make any impact in the Huzurabad by-poll. All that it wants to ensure a face-saving outcome. It's better, if the ticket is given to a SC candidate when the politics in Telangana are circling around Dalits, another senior Congress leader said.

Fair enough to believe the theory, the Congress leadership got back into a huddle and left the decision to its high command in Delhi. Apart from Konda Surekha, the TPCC also suggested the names of Patti Krishna Reddy and Tipparapu Sampath (SC) for the Huzurabad ticket, it's learnt.