Huzurabad by-poll: Paddy issue becomes poll plank

Huzurabad: The Opposition, especially the BJP's Eatala Rajender whose poll campaign that juggled around 'self-respect' slogan all these days, has suddenly found a potent weapon to corner the ruling TRS, ahead of October 30 poll. The State Government's efforts to regulate the paddy cultivation in the rabi (yasangi) appears to have boomeranged with the Opposition party leaders taking the issue to the poll plank.



The TRS Government may have a valid reason to discourage paddy cultivation against the backdrop of Centre's reluctance to purchase the crop but in a constituency like Huzurabad where paddy is one of the major crops, it may not go down well with the farmers.

During his election campaign, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was vociferous stating that the K Chandrashekar Rao government was threatening the farmers that it would not procure paddy from them if they take up the cultivation of paddy in the ensuing rabi season.

Rubbing more salt into the wound was the neighbouring Siddipet District Collector P Venkatram Reddy. In a video that went viral, he was seen threatening the seed dealers not to sell paddy seed. The Collector also said that he was ready to defy Supreme Court and High Court orders with regard to the sale of paddy seed.

In a damage-control measure, Finance Minister T Harish Rao had to state that farmers could cultivate the crop of their choice and there was no restriction on the selection of crop cultivation. Further, he accused the BJP leaders of spreading falsehood.

Speaking to The Hans India, G Ravi, a farmer from Kamalapur mandal, said, "Traditionally, I cultivate paddy, and my five-acre land is very much ideal for it. Like me there are hundreds of farmers who depend on paddy cultivation. Despite a glut in paddy production in the Kharif season, restricting farmers in this regard could lead to a major agrarian crisis. The State government cannot escape pointing to the Centre's inability to purchase the paddy in the ensuing rabi season."

Jogulamba Gadwal district collector Vallur Kranthi's official Twitter handle that directed the officials to stop Aasara pensions and ration to the people who had not taken Covid-19 vaccination has also left a bitter taste to the TRS Government. With the electioneering coming to an end on Wednesday, the Opposition parties have been bombarding the social media criticising the TRS Government on paddy issue.