Huzurabad bypoll : It will be CM's Dalit Bandhu vs Eatala's Padayatra

Karimnagar: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's Dalit Bandhu Scheme versus former minister Eatala Rajender's Padayatra which will impress the voters in Huzurabad assembly segment, is the question being debated widely in the district now.

Political circles in erstwhile Karimnagar district, which has become a political hot bed, are busy speculating over their impact of CM's Dalit Bandhu and Rajender's Padayatra in Huzurabad bye-election.

It is said that the ruling TRS carried out surveys several times as the bye-election to Huzurabad assembly seat has been necessitated following the resignation of sitting MLA Rajender to the seat recently.

It order to win over the voters the TRS government devised some schemes, such as 'Netanna Bhima' announced recently in Sircilla and now Dalit Bandhu Scheme. Both the schemes are directly connected to the voters' strength of respective communities in Huzurabad.

Around 20, 929 dalit families in Huzurabad mandal (5323 families), Jammikunta (4996 families), Kamalapur mandal (4346 families), Ellantakunta (2586 families) and Veenavanka mandal (3678 families) are going to be benefitted with Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Similarly, about 35, 000 Padmashali families will be benefitted with 'Netanna Bhima' Scheme, , informed the sources in the TRS party, whose leaders are confident of catching the votes of respective communities with the said schemes.

Meanwhile, Rajender, who got elected as the MLA for six times from the constituency embarked on a 23-day Padayatra that covers 127 villages and 270 kilometres to meet the voters in Huzurabad constituency.

In his support Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao, ex-MPs G Vivek and Jithender Reddy and BJP affiliated organisations have been campaigning at the field level. In addition to that, the BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has planned to launch a Padayatra on Aug 9 from Bhagyalaxmi temple in Hyderabad to Huzurabad.

In a latest development, RS Praveen Kumar, who tendered resignation to his post of secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society is being portrayed as a potential TRS candidate to contest in Huzurabad bye-election.