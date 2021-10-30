Huzurabad: Finally, cash flow is deciding factor

Huzurabad: Distribution of cash by the two main political parties TRS and BJP on Friday witnessed full action-packed scenes which one would see in any masala movie. There were protests, there were stunts, protests, tension and emotion on the streets of Kamalapur, Veenavanka, Katrapally, Rangapur and Peddapapaiah Palle mandals and it was the women folk who were in the forefront. Women questioned the TRS leaders on the criteria for seeking votes.

They wanted to know if the TRS wanted them to cast the vote because they were being paid Rs 6,000 per vote or for the cause of Telangana. If the cash component assumed greater importance, then they wanted to know why they were not given the money in many cases and why the full amount was not being given to them.



They asked the leaders if KCR did not ask them to distribute Rs 6,000 per voter? If so, why were middlemen siphoning off the money? They even staged sit-in protests at many places demanding equality and justice in distribution of money.

While this was the scenario with TRS cash-for-vote exercise, the local BJP leaders were seen handing over sealed envelopes with party symbols. Some spirited voters opened the sealed covers of different parties and counted brand new currency notes. Cover with numerical `1' contained Rs 6,000 and if it was '2', then, the cover would contain Rs 12,000," they explained.

It appeared that this battle of votes was being fought more on the basis of who gives how much per vote and not whether TRS candidate is better or BJP candidate.

It was interesting to see that even the presence of Central forces did not deter the women folk from protesting for money. Some even went to the policemen deployed for maintaining law and order and explained to them how they were cheated by the middlemen.

Speaking to The Hans India, S Srinivas Reddy (name changed), a police constable said, "It is not only here, it is happening at several places in the villages. They are so angry and feel cheated, if allowed the women folk would be ready even to register a police complaint." He said in the past he had never seen such scenes. This is the first time that voters, particularly women in such large numbers had turned up and had taken to the streets.

Taking this a step forward, another woman tried to strike an emotional chord and gave a piece of advice to a senior TRS leader. She said she was speaking as a good sister. "The money meant for distribution was "Urumeeda Paisalu" (public money) and what has been sent should reach us or should be with you, no outsider should be allowed to siphon it off," she said. She even demanded that the leaders probe as to how irregularities took place and explain to her.

She said a good number of voters in her area were loyal voters of the pink party. But, at the same time, she cautioned, "non-distribution of money might cause loss of about 100 votes in every village to the party."

Cursing middlemen, an old woman in Veenavanka asked if they were distributing "Inti Paisalu" (their own money).