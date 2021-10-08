Huzurabad: TRS conducts door-to-door campaign

Huzurabad: TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav along with Sattupally Mlegislator Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Friday participated in a publicity campaign for Huzurabad by-election.

They received red carpet welcome from the people of Mallannapalli village.

Later, they conducted door-to-door campaign enlightening the people on the introduction and implementation of various welfare schemes by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and appealed to the people to vote in favour of TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.