Huzurabad: TRS conducts door-to-door campaign

TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav participating in an election campaign in Huzurabad on Friday

Highlights

TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav along with Sattupally Mlegislator Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Friday participated in a publicity campaign for Huzurabad by-election

Huzurabad: TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav along with Sattupally Mlegislator Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Friday participated in a publicity campaign for Huzurabad by-election.

They received red carpet welcome from the people of Mallannapalli village.

Later, they conducted door-to-door campaign enlightening the people on the introduction and implementation of various welfare schemes by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and appealed to the people to vote in favour of TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

