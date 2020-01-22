Huzurnagar voter says no to money, liquor

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): A resident of Huzurnagar municipality, Srinivas Rao, placed a flexi banner at the entrance of his house with a message that the residents of the house would not accept any money or liquor to cast their vote in favour of a particular person or a party. Rao, speaking to the media on Tuesday, informed that it was the duty of everyone to protect the Constitution and cast their vote without any fear and favour.

He urged the people of the town to not to vote by taking the candidates party, caste or religion into consideration, but vote for them whom they believe can take up the development of the town. Rao's family members also urged the Huzurnagar town people to cast their votes for the right candidates in the elections to be held today.