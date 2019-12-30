Huzurnagar: Work for TRS victory, Minister G Jagadish Reddy tells cadre

Huzurnagar/Kodad (Suryapet): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that development of towns was possible only through the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. On Monday, he participated as chief guest to party's municipal elections preparatory meetings held at Huzurnagar and Kodad towns in the district.



Addressing the party leaders and workers, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been paying equal attention to development of the State and the welfare of the all sections of the society ever since he became the CM of Telangana.

Exemplifying Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, he said Chief Minister had fulfilled beyond the promises he made during the election campaigns.

He asserted that free power supply to agriculture sector was neither introduced in Narendra Modi's Gujarat nor in Uttar Pradesh where one of the Parliament constituencies is represented by Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi.

Adding that there was no chance of Bharatiya Janata Party coming to power in Telangana, Jagadish stated that Congress was almost buried in the State. He assured the party local leaders, who did not get the opportunity to contest as councilors on party ticket in the upcoming municipal elections, of nominated or party posts.

He suggested the party leaders to work hard with cooperation to see that TRS wins the Huzurnagar and Kodad municipalities. In Huzurnagar, local MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy chaired the meeting where as in Kodad, MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav chaired the meeting.

Meanwhile, a large number of party workers from other parties joined the TRS in Huzurnagar and Kodad in the presence of Minister Jagadish Reddy and MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, party State leader Takkellapally Ravinder Rao.