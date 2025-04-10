Hyd-Amaravati Greenfield Expressway gets Centre’s nod

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Hyderabad-Amaravati Greenfield Express Highway is set to become a reality, with the Union government granting its approval. This project is part of the development commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

At a recent meeting convened by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, officials from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated to discuss the implementation of long-pending development projects. Several key decisions were taken to fast-track these projects.

Among the prominent developments, the ministry instructed the authorities concerned to expedite approvals for the pending northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and ensure the release of backward area development funds to the states as stipulated in the Reorganisation Act.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has reportedly sent an official communication to Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, outlining the approvals and the way forward for several projects. The Hyderabad-Amaravati Express Highway is envisioned as a major industrial corridor, enhancing connectivity and economic integration between the two Telugu-speaking states.

The Union Ministry has also directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed express highway. In addition, the Ministry of Railways has been advised to draw up plans for the development of the Hyderabad Rail Corridor.

Regarding the long-pending issue of backward area development funds, the matter has been referred to NITI Aayog. Telangana officials have been asked to coordinate with the central policy body for the release of these funds.

Meanwhile, the northern segment of the RRR project is also expected to gain momentum. Delayed due to pending clearances, this section of the project spans 161.5 km. Of the 1,920.65 hectares required for land acquisition, approximately 88 per cent—1,686 hectares—has already been secured. The state government is expediting efforts to acquire the

remaining 12 per cent.